

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Volcan Investments said that the offer document for Vedanta Resources containing the full terms and conditions of the Offer and the procedures for its acceptance is being posted today, together with the related Forms of Acceptance, to Vedanta Shareholders and, for information purposes only, to persons with information rights and participants in the Vedanta Share Plans.



On 31 July 2018, the Independent Committee of the board of Vedanta Resources and Volcan Investments announced that they had reached agreement on the terms of a recommended cash offer for Vedanta Resources by Volcan Investments pursuant to which Volcan Investments would acquire the remaining issued and to be issued share capital of Vedanta Resources not currently owned or controlled by Volcan Investments.



Volcan said today that the First Closing Date of the Offer is 1.00 p.m. (London Time) on 31 August 2018.



To accept the Offer in respect of Vedanta Shares held in certificated for), Vedanta Shareholders should complete and return the Form of Acceptance so as to be received by no later than 1.00 p.m. (London time) on 31 August 2018 in accordance with the procedure set out in the Offer Document.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX