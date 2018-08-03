

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3.45 am ET Friday, services PMI is due from Italy. Thereafter, final PMI figures are due from France and Germany at 3.50 am and 3.55 am ET, respectively. At 4.00 am ET, IHS Markit releases final PMI data for euro area.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the pound, it dropped against the rest of major counterparts.



The euro was worth 129.36 against the yen, 1.1535 against the franc, 0.8916 against the pound and 1.1583 against the greenback as of 3:40 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX