STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's service sector activity continued to expand strongly in July, survey data from Swedbank and the logistics association SILF showed Friday.



The purchasing managers' index for the services sector dropped to 59.1 in July from 59.8 in June.



However, any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.



All sub-indexes contributed positively to the PMI total, except suppliers' delivery times, which dropped to 54.9 in July from 61.7 in June.



