Jinbi Token Giving a Balanced Portfolio for Precious Metals Investors

Jinbi Token (https://jinbitoken.io/), a UK and Belarus-based gold-backed blockchain business, is continuing to gain influence in the precious metals industry. The Jinbi Token merges traditional gold investment with blockchain technology, which allows the token holder to experience the best of both worlds.

Gold is usually compared to stocks, not only fixed incomes such as bonds. The history of gold has presented a lot of opportunities in recent years for those looking to invest into the industry. According to OnlyGold, gold increased in value by approximately 200% from 2006 to 2013/2014 (https://bit.ly/2Kd2Z38).

The Jinbi token plays an important role in a balanced portfolio for those investing into gold and the precious metals industry. According to Casey Research, gold should be a fixed asset in one's portfolio since this isn't classed as a liability of any government or corporation internationally (https://bit.ly/2uZvXPm). If an individual is following a modern portfolio theory buying stocks and bonds, retaining a small percentage of that portfolio in gold for a long timeframe could prove valuable in the future.

Jinbi provides both the precious metals investor market and crypto currency enthusiast with an advanced value preservation solution, as well as an innovative and accountable structure using a smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain. Once Jinbi has reached their first production target, dividends will be paid to the participants. The token holder will have the option of dividends paid in physical gold or Jinbi tokens.

Jinbi completed a week-long pre-sale beginning Monday June 18 2018, which successfully reached a soft cap of $8Million. Once the ICO fundraising is complete, at the end of September 2018, Jinbi tokens will be available for purchase on several cryptocurrency exchanges. These will be made available to the public following a collective decision from the Jinbi management team.

Andre Rafnsson, Co-Founder of Jinbi Token (https://t.me/JinbiTokenOfficial ) said, "Jinbi has received strong interest from high net-worth investors wishing to balance their portfolio in the precious metals industry with Jinbi tokens. We are keen to allow more individuals the chance to own Jinbi tokens for their own personal portfolios. We understand the nature and high demand for gold and are motivated by the community to make Jinbi accessible to everyone."

To participate in the public sale, please visit the website: https://jinbitoken.io/, or to find out more on Jinbi Token, please watch the explainer video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OcRjIlgG3Qk.

About Jinbi Token

Based in the UK and Belarus, Jinbi (https://jinbitoken.io/ ) is a gold investment platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. By using blockchain technology, Jinbi Token allows individuals to trade gold in a secure peer-to-peer system to share the profitability of gold production. The business is managed through a team of eight experts with an array of experience in technology and the gold industry. The minimum investment is 0.1 ETH.

About the ICO

The company launched its public pre-sale on Monday June 18 2018 which ran for one week, reaching the soft cap of $8Million. The main ICO launched on Thursday June 28 2018 and will run until Sunday September 30 2018.

The company is aiming to raise $60,000,000.00 across their main ICO to the public and will mint a maximum of 8.75 million tokens. Of these, 10 million tokens (equivalent to 80% of the total) will be available to the public, and 2.5 million tokens (equivalent to 20% of the total) will be available to management.

All unsold tokens from the main ICO will be iced for two years using a smart contract. After this period, the tokens may be sold, re-iced or burned dependent on a collective decision made by the Jinbi management team.

Full instructions on how to participate in the main ICO can be accessed through the main website (https://ico.jinbitoken.io/login).

About Andre Rafnsson

As Co-Founder of Jinbi, Andre Rafnsson has over 20 years' management experience within the pharmaceutical and medical industry and most recently the biotech sector. He is primarily responsible for Investor Relations and Business Development at Jinbi. Andre has a strong interest in physical gold and silver and has been actively investing in the resource industry for the last 10 years. Andre is fluent in five languages (English, Icelandic, Russian, Danish and Swedish) and has international experience in the EMEA region.

About Joseph Crawley

As Co-Founder of Jinbi, Joseph Crawley is an experienced manager in base and precious metals, trading and mining. He has also been involved within the commodities, mining and finance sectors for over 10 years. Joseph has previously managed mining projects and joint ventures in Turkey and Ghana. Joseph is responsible for the Gold Mining Operations and Corporate Strategy for Jinbi.