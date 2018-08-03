Asia Wealth Group Holdings Ltd - Audited Results to 28 February 2018
Asia Wealth Group Holdings Limited
("Asia Wealth", the "Group" or the "Company")
AUDITED RESULTS FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 28 FEBRUARY 2018
Chairman's Statement
The Board is pleased to report the audited results of the Company for the Financial Year from 1 March 2017 to 28 February 2018. The accounts contain an audit opinion which is qualified as the auditors were not able to obtain supporting evidence regarding the ownership of the Group's investment in Ray Alliance and also in respect of the possible effects of the Group's investment in Ray Alliance not having been assessed for impairment. The audited accounts will shortly be available on the NEX website at https://www.nexexchange.com/member'securityid=1191336, or via the Company's website, www.asiawealthgroup.com.
The Company reports a much improved consolidated profit of US$146,845 (2017: (US$110,395)).
The Company has worked hard to restore its profitability after having identified several new areas of business expansion opportunities in South East Asia and with a few groups in North America and in Europe. The Company's main source of income was through Meyer Asset Management Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.
The Board remains focused on further acquisitions and partnerships in Europe and the Americas as well as the south-east Asian region. The Board has a cash surplus to seek further acquisitions and is currently looking at businesses in the Fintech space.
I would again like to thank the Company's staff for their hard work throughout the year and shareholders for their support and we look forward to taking advantage of the opportunities which we expect to encounter in the forthcoming year.
The Directors do not recommend the payment of a dividend for the year ended 28 February 2018.
Richard Cayne
Chairman
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
At 28 February 2018
|Expressed in U.S. Dollars
|2018
|2017
|Non-current assets
|Fixed assets
|25,130
|31,697
|Investment property
|400,343
|380,246
|Available-for-sale investment
|318,162
|318,162
|743,635
|730,105
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|1,346,655
|869,147
|Trade receivables
|228,577
|215,041
|Loans and other receivables
|92,168
|133,046
|Due from related party
|-
|97
|Prepaid tax
|687
|-
|Prepayments and other assets
|104,964
|96,352
|1,773,051
|1,313,683
|Total assets
|$
|2,516,686
|$
|2,043,788
|Equity
|Share capital
|913,496
|913,496
|Share-based payment reserve
|-
|10,708
|Consolidation reserve
|405,997
|405,997
|Translation reserve
|28,725
|(9,317)
|Accumulated deficit
|(135,730)
|(372,081)
|Total equity attributable to equity holders of the
|Parent Company
|1,212,488
|948,803
|Equity attributable to non-controlling interests
|-
|(17,552)
|Total equity
|1,212,488
|931,251
|Non-current liabilities
|Liabilities under finance lease agreements
|10,900
|18,245
|Current liabilities
|Trade payables
|1,194,592
|927,954
|Due to related parties
|4,797
|59,966
|Liabilities under finance lease agreements
|7,785
|7,017
|Deferred revenue
|-
|1,958
|Tax payable
|2,586
|-
|Other payables and accrued expenses
|83,538
|97,397
|1,293,298
|1,094,292
|Total liabilities
|1,304,198
|1,112,537
|Total equity and liabilities
|$
|2,516,686
|$
|2,043,788
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
For the year ended 28 February 2018
Expressed in U.S. Dollars
|2018
|2017
|Revenue
|Commission income
|2,160,615
|1,517,797
|Rental income
|29,983
|9,058
|2,190,598
|1,526,855
|Expenses
|Commission expense
|1,327,368
|880,977
|Professional fees
|323,883
|283,976
|Directors' fees
|202,700
|218,902
|Impairment expense
|106,613
|76,188
|Travel and entertainment
|54,539
|50,058
|Office expense
|43,763
|40,395
|Wages and salaries
|43,253
|51,037
|Depreciation
|35,057
|20,017
|Rent
|16,417
|14,115
|Marketing
|11,422
|15,805
|Other expenses
|39,911
|31,529
|2,204,926
|1,682,999
|Net loss from operations
|(14,328)
|(156,144)
|Other income/(expenses)
|Gain on disposal of fixed assets
|-
|5,684
|Share of loss of associate company
|-
|(29,382)
|Gain on disposal of associate company
|7,522
|-
|Impairment of goodwill
|-
|(11,815)
|Foreign currency exchange (loss)/gain
|113,537
|(19,387)
|Other income
|44,360
|101,986
|165,419
|47,086
|Net income/(loss) before finance costs
|151,091
|(109,058)
|Finance costs
|Interest expense
|973
|1,337
|Net income/(loss) before taxation
|150,118
|(110,395)
|Taxation
|3,273
|-
|Total comprehensive income/(loss)
|$
|146,845
|$
|(110,395)
|2018
|2017
|Total comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to:
|Equity holders of the Parent Company
|-
|(94,104)
|Non-controlling interest
|-
|(16,291)
|-
|(110,395)
|Earnings/(loss) per share attributable to the equity holders of the Parent Company:
|Basic earnings/(loss) per share
|$
|0.01284
|$
|(0.00823)
|Diluted earnings/(loss) per share
|$
|0.01284
|$
|(0.00812)
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
For the year ended 28 February 2018
Expressed in U.S. Dollars
|2018
|2017
|Operating activities
|Total comprehensive income/(loss)
|146,845
|(110,395)
|Adjustments for:
|Impairment expense
|106,613
|76,188
|Depreciation
|35,057
|20,017
|Gain on disposal of fixed assets
|(7,522)
|(5,510)
|Share of loss of associate company
|-
|29,382
|Impairment of goodwill
|-
|11,815
|Foreign currency exchange (gain)/loss
|(28,354)
|23,002
|Operating income before changes in operating assets and liabilities
|252,639
|44,499
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Increase in trade receivables
|(68,214)
|(22,401)
|Decrease/(increase) in loans and other receivables
|40,878
|(87,203)
|Increase in prepaid tax
|(687)
|-
|(Increase)/decrease in prepayments and other assets
|(8,612)
|14,607
|Increase/(decrease) in trade payables
|266,638
|(5,744)
|Decrease in liabilities under finance lease agreements
|(6,577)
|(8,638)
|(Decrease)/increase in deferred revenue
|(1,958)
|47
|Increase in tax payable
|2,586
|-
|(Decrease)/increase in other payables and accrued expenses
|(13,859)
|34,125
|Cash flows from/(used in) operating activities
|462,834
|(30,708)
|Investing activities
|Disposal of associate
|7,522
|-
|Acquisition of associate
|-
|(29,382)
|Acquisition of investment property
|-
|(387,939)
|Acquisition of fixed assets
|(6,398)
|(2,755)
|Disposal of fixed assets
|-
|5,510
|Cash flows from/(used in) investing activities
|1,124
|(414,566)
|Financing activities
|Net advances from related party
|(55,072)
|48,958
|Cash flows (used in)/from financing activities
|(55,072)
|48,958
|Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|408,886
|(396,316)
|Effects of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents
|68,622
|(16,460)
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
|869,147
|1,281,923
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of year
|$
|1,346,655
|$
|869,147
|Cash and cash equivalents comprise cash at banks.