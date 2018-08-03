Asia Wealth Group Holdings Ltd - Audited Results to 28 February 2018

3 August 2018

Asia Wealth Group Holdings Limited

("Asia Wealth", the "Group" or the "Company")

AUDITED RESULTS FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 28 FEBRUARY 2018

Chairman's Statement

The Board is pleased to report the audited results of the Company for the Financial Year from 1 March 2017 to 28 February 2018. The accounts contain an audit opinion which is qualified as the auditors were not able to obtain supporting evidence regarding the ownership of the Group's investment in Ray Alliance and also in respect of the possible effects of the Group's investment in Ray Alliance not having been assessed for impairment. The audited accounts will shortly be available on the NEX website at https://www.nexexchange.com/member'securityid=1191336, or via the Company's website, www.asiawealthgroup.com.

The Company reports a much improved consolidated profit of US$146,845 (2017: (US$110,395)).

The Company has worked hard to restore its profitability after having identified several new areas of business expansion opportunities in South East Asia and with a few groups in North America and in Europe. The Company's main source of income was through Meyer Asset Management Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

The Board remains focused on further acquisitions and partnerships in Europe and the Americas as well as the south-east Asian region. The Board has a cash surplus to seek further acquisitions and is currently looking at businesses in the Fintech space.

I would again like to thank the Company's staff for their hard work throughout the year and shareholders for their support and we look forward to taking advantage of the opportunities which we expect to encounter in the forthcoming year.

The Directors do not recommend the payment of a dividend for the year ended 28 February 2018.

Richard Cayne

Chairman

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

At 28 February 2018

Expressed in U.S. Dollars 2018 2017 Non-current assets Fixed assets 25,130 31,697 Investment property 400,343 380,246 Available-for-sale investment 318,162 318,162 743,635 730,105 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 1,346,655 869,147 Trade receivables 228,577 215,041 Loans and other receivables 92,168 133,046 Due from related party - 97 Prepaid tax 687 - Prepayments and other assets 104,964 96,352 1,773,051 1,313,683 Total assets $ 2,516,686 $ 2,043,788 Equity Share capital 913,496 913,496 Share-based payment reserve - 10,708 Consolidation reserve 405,997 405,997 Translation reserve 28,725 (9,317) Accumulated deficit (135,730) (372,081) Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent Company 1,212,488 948,803 Equity attributable to non-controlling interests - (17,552) Total equity 1,212,488 931,251 Non-current liabilities Liabilities under finance lease agreements 10,900 18,245 Current liabilities Trade payables 1,194,592 927,954 Due to related parties 4,797 59,966 Liabilities under finance lease agreements 7,785 7,017 Deferred revenue - 1,958 Tax payable 2,586 - Other payables and accrued expenses 83,538 97,397 1,293,298 1,094,292 Total liabilities 1,304,198 1,112,537 Total equity and liabilities $ 2,516,686 $ 2,043,788

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

For the year ended 28 February 2018

Expressed in U.S. Dollars

2018 2017 Revenue Commission income 2,160,615 1,517,797 Rental income 29,983 9,058 2,190,598 1,526,855 Expenses Commission expense 1,327,368 880,977 Professional fees 323,883 283,976 Directors' fees 202,700 218,902 Impairment expense 106,613 76,188 Travel and entertainment 54,539 50,058 Office expense 43,763 40,395 Wages and salaries 43,253 51,037 Depreciation 35,057 20,017 Rent 16,417 14,115 Marketing 11,422 15,805 Other expenses 39,911 31,529 2,204,926 1,682,999 Net loss from operations (14,328) (156,144) Other income/(expenses) Gain on disposal of fixed assets - 5,684 Share of loss of associate company - (29,382) Gain on disposal of associate company 7,522 - Impairment of goodwill - (11,815) Foreign currency exchange (loss)/gain 113,537 (19,387) Other income 44,360 101,986 165,419 47,086 Net income/(loss) before finance costs 151,091 (109,058) Finance costs Interest expense 973 1,337 Net income/(loss) before taxation 150,118 (110,395) Taxation 3,273 - Total comprehensive income/(loss) $ 146,845 $ (110,395)

2018 2017 Total comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to: Equity holders of the Parent Company - (94,104) Non-controlling interest - (16,291) - (110,395) Earnings/(loss) per share attributable to the equity holders of the Parent Company: Basic earnings/(loss) per share $ 0.01284 $ (0.00823) Diluted earnings/(loss) per share $ 0.01284 $ (0.00812)

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

For the year ended 28 February 2018

Expressed in U.S. Dollars