03.08.2018 | 10:43
03.08.2018 | 10:43
Asia Wealth Group Holdings Ltd - Audited Results to 28 February 2018

London, August 3

3 August 2018

Asia Wealth Group Holdings Limited

("Asia Wealth", the "Group" or the "Company")

AUDITED RESULTS FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 28 FEBRUARY 2018

Chairman's Statement

The Board is pleased to report the audited results of the Company for the Financial Year from 1 March 2017 to 28 February 2018. The accounts contain an audit opinion which is qualified as the auditors were not able to obtain supporting evidence regarding the ownership of the Group's investment in Ray Alliance and also in respect of the possible effects of the Group's investment in Ray Alliance not having been assessed for impairment. The audited accounts will shortly be available on the NEX website at https://www.nexexchange.com/member'securityid=1191336, or via the Company's website, www.asiawealthgroup.com.

The Company reports a much improved consolidated profit of US$146,845 (2017: (US$110,395)).

The Company has worked hard to restore its profitability after having identified several new areas of business expansion opportunities in South East Asia and with a few groups in North America and in Europe. The Company's main source of income was through Meyer Asset Management Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

The Board remains focused on further acquisitions and partnerships in Europe and the Americas as well as the south-east Asian region. The Board has a cash surplus to seek further acquisitions and is currently looking at businesses in the Fintech space.

I would again like to thank the Company's staff for their hard work throughout the year and shareholders for their support and we look forward to taking advantage of the opportunities which we expect to encounter in the forthcoming year.

The Directors do not recommend the payment of a dividend for the year ended 28 February 2018.

Richard Cayne

Chairman

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

Contacts:

Richard Cayne (Chairman and CEO)

Asia Wealth Group Holdings Limited, +66 (0) 2611-2561

Guy Miller (Corporate Advisers)

Peterhouse Capital Limited, +44 (0) 20 7469 0930

www.asiawealthgroup.com

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

At 28 February 2018

Expressed in U.S. Dollars 2018 2017
Non-current assets
Fixed assets25,13031,697
Investment property400,343380,246
Available-for-sale investment318,162318,162
743,635730,105
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents1,346,655869,147
Trade receivables228,577215,041
Loans and other receivables92,168133,046
Due from related party- 97
Prepaid tax687-
Prepayments and other assets104,96496,352
1,773,0511,313,683
Total assets$2,516,686$2,043,788
Equity
Share capital913,496913,496
Share-based payment reserve- 10,708
Consolidation reserve405,997405,997
Translation reserve28,725 (9,317)
Accumulated deficit (135,730) (372,081)
Total equity attributable to equity holders of the
Parent Company1,212,488948,803
Equity attributable to non-controlling interests- (17,552)
Total equity1,212,488931,251
Non-current liabilities
Liabilities under finance lease agreements10,90018,245
Current liabilities
Trade payables1,194,592927,954
Due to related parties4,79759,966
Liabilities under finance lease agreements7,7857,017
Deferred revenue- 1,958
Tax payable2,586-
Other payables and accrued expenses83,53897,397
1,293,2981,094,292
Total liabilities1,304,1981,112,537
Total equity and liabilities$2,516,686$2,043,788

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

For the year ended 28 February 2018

Expressed in U.S. Dollars

20182017
Revenue
Commission income2,160,6151,517,797
Rental income29,9839,058
2,190,5981,526,855
Expenses
Commission expense1,327,368880,977
Professional fees323,883283,976
Directors' fees202,700218,902
Impairment expense106,61376,188
Travel and entertainment54,53950,058
Office expense43,76340,395
Wages and salaries43,25351,037
Depreciation35,05720,017
Rent16,41714,115
Marketing11,42215,805
Other expenses39,91131,529
2,204,9261,682,999
Net loss from operations(14,328)(156,144)
Other income/(expenses)
Gain on disposal of fixed assets- 5,684
Share of loss of associate company- (29,382)
Gain on disposal of associate company7,522-
Impairment of goodwill- (11,815)
Foreign currency exchange (loss)/gain113,537 (19,387)
Other income44,360101,986
165,41947,086
Net income/(loss) before finance costs151,091(109,058)
Finance costs
Interest expense9731,337
Net income/(loss) before taxation150,118(110,395)
Taxation3,273-
Total comprehensive income/(loss)$146,845$(110,395)

20182017
Total comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to:
Equity holders of the Parent Company- (94,104)
Non-controlling interest- (16,291)
- (110,395)
Earnings/(loss) per share attributable to the equity holders of the Parent Company:
Basic earnings/(loss) per share$0.01284$(0.00823)
Diluted earnings/(loss) per share$0.01284$(0.00812)

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

For the year ended 28 February 2018

Expressed in U.S. Dollars

20182017
Operating activities
Total comprehensive income/(loss)146,845(110,395)
Adjustments for:
Impairment expense106,61376,188
Depreciation35,05720,017
Gain on disposal of fixed assets(7,522)(5,510)
Share of loss of associate company- 29,382
Impairment of goodwill- 11,815
Foreign currency exchange (gain)/loss(28,354)23,002
Operating income before changes in operating assets and liabilities252,63944,499
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Increase in trade receivables(68,214)(22,401)
Decrease/(increase) in loans and other receivables40,878(87,203)
Increase in prepaid tax(687)-
(Increase)/decrease in prepayments and other assets(8,612)14,607
Increase/(decrease) in trade payables266,638(5,744)
Decrease in liabilities under finance lease agreements(6,577)(8,638)
(Decrease)/increase in deferred revenue(1,958)47
Increase in tax payable2,586-
(Decrease)/increase in other payables and accrued expenses(13,859)34,125
Cash flows from/(used in) operating activities462,834(30,708)
Investing activities
Disposal of associate7,522-
Acquisition of associate- (29,382)
Acquisition of investment property- (387,939)
Acquisition of fixed assets(6,398)(2,755)
Disposal of fixed assets- 5,510
Cash flows from/(used in) investing activities1,124(414,566)
Financing activities
Net advances from related party(55,072)48,958
Cash flows (used in)/from financing activities(55,072)48,958
Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents408,886(396,316)
Effects of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents68,622(16,460)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year869,1471,281,923
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year$1,346,655$869,147
Cash and cash equivalents comprise cash at banks.

© 2018 PR Newswire