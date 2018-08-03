

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks ended mixed on Friday, as caution prevailed amid renewed trade worries and ahead of the release of the U.S. jobs data for July later in the day.



U.S. employment is expected to increase by 190,000 jobs in July, while the unemployment rate is expected to edge down to 3.9 percent.



China's Shanghai Composite index dropped 27.58 points or 1 percent to 2,740.44 after a survey from Caixin showed earlier today that China's services sector continued to expand in July, albeit at a slower pace.



The PMI stood at 52.8, down from 53.9 in the previous month as new orders expanded at their weakest rate in more than two and a half years. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index eased 0.14 percent to close at 27,676.



Japanese shares closed on a flat note as trade war jitters and caution ahead of key U.S. jobs data kept investors on the sidelines. The Nikkei average finished marginally higher at 22,525.18 while the broader Topix index closed 0.54 percent lower at 1,742.58, dragged down by banks.



Suzuki Motor jumped 8.6 percent after the automaker posted a record-high operating profit in the first quarter. On the other hand, Toyota Motor shed 0.9 percent despite reporting a 19 percent rise in first-quarter profit, beating estimates.



In economic releases, the services sector in Japan continued to expand in July, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from Nikkei showed with a PMI score of 51.3, down from 51.4 in the previous month.



Minutes from the Bank of Japan's June 14 and 15 meeting showed that board members were worried about soft inflation and the rising cost of ultra-loose monetary policy.



Australian shares fluctuated before closing marginally lower on trade war concerns. Weaker base metal prices on concerns over a global trade war weighed on the mining sector, with BHP Billiton losing 1.6 percent and Rio Tinto ending down 1.4 percent. Banks ANZ, Commonwealth and Westpac fell around 1 percent.



A weaker Aussie dollar helped lift healthcare stocks, with Cochlear and CSL rising half a percent and 1 percent, respectively.



Energy stocks such as Woodside Petroleum and Origin Energy rose 1-2 percent after U.S. crude futures rose nearly 2 percent on Thursday amid expectations that inventories would soon decline again.



On the data front, retail sales figures for June topped forecasts while a survey showed Australia's service sector activity expanded at a much slower rate in July.



Seoul stocks closed higher after Apple became the first trillion-dollar U.S. company, measured by market capitalization. The benchmark Kospi climbed 17.48 points or 0.77 percent to 2,287.68.



In economic news, South Korea had a current account surplus of $7.38 billion in June, the Bank of Korea said - down from $8.68 billion in May. The goods account surplus widened to $10.04 billion compared to $9.42 billion a year earlier.



New Zealand shares closed higher, with consumer staple stocks pacing the gainers after A2 Milk said it would buy an additional 8.2 percent stake in Synlait for about NZ$161.8 million.



The benchmark S&P/NZX-50 index inched up 15.36 points or 0.17 percent to 8,864.52. Synlait Milk shares jumped 2.8 percent while A2 Milk slipped 0.2 percent.



Overnight, U.S. stocks closed mostly higher as Apple extended the previous session's gains to close at a fresh record high following its upbeat fiscal third quarter results and guidance.



The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.2 percent and the S&P 500 added half a percent while the Dow slid marginally, weighed down by escalating trade conflict between the world's two biggest economic powers.



