

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks eked out modest gains on Friday as the euro weakened to a five-week low against the dollar, helping lift exporters.



Investors looked ahead to the release of the U.S. jobs data for July later in the day, with economists expecting employment to increase by 190,000 jobs in the month. The jobless rate is expected to edge down to 3.9 percent.



The benchmark DAX was up 53 points or 0.43 percent at 12,599 in opening deals after tumbling 1.5 percent the previous day.



Banks traded mixed while automakers were broadly higher. BMW rallied 1.6 percent, Daimler gained 0.7 percent and Volkswagen added half a percent.



Insurer Allianz rose 0.7 percent after its Q2 operating profit topped forecasts.



In economic releases, euro area private sector growth eased in July, ceding most of the momentum gained in the prior survey month, data from IHS Markit showed.



The composite output index fell to 54.3, in line with flash estimate, from 54.9 in June. The slowdown was mainly centered on the service sector, where growth eased from June's four-month high.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX