The "Europe Hemodialysis Catheters Market Analysis (2018-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Hemodialysis Catheters Market is expected to witness market growth of 4.6% CAGR during the forecast period 2018 2024.

Hemodialysis is a process used in blood filtration of a person suffering from kidney failure. The process is carried out by connecting a dialysis machine to the patient with the help of a catheter as a linking point. The catheter has two types of lumens (flexible tubular passage) for the exchange of blood, which are colored in red and blue to have clear identification while the dialysis process.

The Europe dialysis market growth is primarily driven by the swift rise in the chronic hemodialysis procedures, which is further supported by the increasing number of patients with kidney disease and of end-stage renal disease (ESRD). However, the market is showing moderate growth as alternatives such as fistulae make up a larger percentage of the total patients.

Based on product, the market is segmented into Cuffed tunneled, Non-cuffed tunneled, and Non-tunneled. Based on Tip Configuration, the market is segmented into Step-tip catheters, Split-tip catheters, and Symmetric catheters. Based on material the market is segmented into Silicone and polyurethane. The end user covered are Hospitals, Clinics/dialysis centers, and Home Dialysis. Based on countries, the Hemodialysis Catheters market segments the market into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.

Companies Mentioned

Teleflex Incorporated

Medtronic Plc

AngioDynamics, Inc.

C. R. Bard, Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International Inc.

NIPRO Medical Corporation

NxStage Medical, Inc.

Fresenius Medical Care AG Co. KGaA

DaVita Inc.

