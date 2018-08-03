

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks rose slightly on Friday as the euro weakened to a five-week low against the dollar, helping lift exporters.



Investors looked ahead to the release of the U.S. jobs data for July later in the day, with economists expecting employment to increase by 190,000 jobs in the month. The jobless rate is expected to edge down to 3.9 percent.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 12 points or 0.22 percent at 5,472 in opening deals after closing 0.7 percent lower on Thursday.



Lender Credit Agricole jumped 2 percent after its second-quarter core profit jumped 20 percent from last year, helped by growing revenues in most business divisions.



Automakers Renault and Peugeot rose around half a percent each.



In economic releases, euro area private sector growth eased in July, ceding most of the momentum gained in the prior survey month, data from IHS Markit showed.



The composite output index fell to 54.3, in line with flash estimate, from 54.9 in June. The slowdown was mainly centered on the service sector, where growth eased from June's four-month high.



