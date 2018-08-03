The "Europe Application Platform Market Analysis (2018-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Application Platform Market is expected to witness market growth of 5.3% CAGR during the forecast period 2018 2024.

Application platforms is expected to simplify the deployment of application codes, leading to automation of application release processes, and proactive monitoring of applications and associated infrastructure performances. The application platform offers reliable platform for developers and enterprises, helping them develop and host mission-critical business applications. Application platforms offer various features to the end users, such as load balancers, auto-scaling orchestrators, automated deployment tools, and In-Memory Data Grids (IMDGs). The aPaaS segment is rapidly growing segment and is expected to witness significant market growth during the forecast period. aPaaS is well known as third-party provider-managed platform which is primarily offered as cloud services.

Based on Type, the market is segmented into Software and Services. Software Type includes Application Platform Software and Transaction Processing Monitor Software. Services Type includes Professional and Managed Services. Based on Organization Size, the market is segmented into Small Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises. Based on Deployment Type, the market is segmented into Application Platform-As-A-Service and On-Premise. Based on Countries, the market is segmented into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.

Companies Mentioned

IBM Corporation

SAP SE

NEC Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Micro Focus

Fujitsu Limited

Hitachi, LTD.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Akamai Technologies, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview

Chapter 3. Europe Application Platform Market

Chapter 4. Europe Application Platform Market by Organization Size

Chapter 5. Europe Application Platform Market by Deployment Type

Chapter 6. Europe Application Platform Market by Country

Chapter 7. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/z3ttvl/european?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180803005163/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Software