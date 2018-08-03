The "Europe Intermittent Catheter Market Analysis (2018-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Intermittent Catheter Market is expected to witness market growth of 9.3% CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2024.

Intermittent catheter is a type of urological catheter, and it is used in draining urine from the urinary bladder from individuals who have urological problems. These catheters are made from PVC or vinyl, latex rubber, and silicone materials. Intermittent catheters are majorly used by people with spinal cord injuries or people suffering from urinary incontinence.

Europe is the region with tremendous market potential and is expected to grow at a notable rate during the forecast period. Moreover, aging population is highly susceptibility to urological disorders; therefore, is the key factor driving the market growth. Additionally, shifting focus from effective treatment to preventive care has further added to the adoption of intermittent catheter across the healthcare ecosystem.

Based on product, the market is segmented into Non-coated Intermittent Catheters and Coated Intermittent Catheters. Coated Intermittent Catheters is further sub segmneted into Hydrophilic, Antimicrobial, and Others Based on category, the market is segmented into Kid Length Catheter, Male Length Catheters, and Female Length Catheter. Based on end user the market is segmented into Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Medical Research Centers. The indication segment Urinary Incontinence, Spinal Cord Injuries, General Surgery, and Other Indications. Based on countries, the Intermittent Catheter market segments the market into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.

Companies Mentioned

Becton Dickinson Company

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Coloplast Ltd.

C. R. Bard, Inc.

Hollister Incorporated

Medical Technologies of Georgia Inc.

Teleflex Incorporated

Pennine Healthcare

Adapta Medical

ConvaTec Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview

Chapter 3. Europe Intermittent Catheter Market

Chapter 4. Europe Intermittent Catheter Market by Category

Chapter 5. Europe Intermittent Catheter Market by End User

Chapter 6. Europe Intermittent Catheter Market by Indication

Chapter 7. Europe Intermittent Catheter Market by Country

Chapter 8. Company Profiles

