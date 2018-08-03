With Hanwha Solar Holdings already owning 94% of the company, the module manufacturer could soon be a private company again. According to SEC figures, the transaction could cost the holding company around $92 million.The board of Nasdaq-listed PV module manufacturer Hanwha Q Cells is mulling a proposal by parent company Hanwha Solar Holdings to take the company back into private hands. The Korea-based Hanwha Solar Holdings, a subsidiary of Hanwha Chemical Corp, has made an offer of $9 per American depositary share - each of which is a bundle of five ordinary shares - for the stock it does not ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...