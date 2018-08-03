The 6th Shanghai International Ballet Competition Announced the List of Jury Committee

SHANGHAI, Aug. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Dance to the Rhythm of Shanghai'. The 6th Shanghai International Ballet Competition (SIBC) will take place on August 3rd at Shanghai International Dance Center. Given the forthcoming competition, all the preparation work has come into the countdown stage in an orderly manner.

On July 30th, the organizing committee released the list of jury committee for the 6th SIBC. The former artistic director of the Royal Danish Ballet, Frank. A. Andersen is appointed as the chairman of the jury.

For this competition, 9 distinguished judges are invited from Denmark, China, USA, South Africa, Russia, South Korea and UK. The number of jury members increases from 7 last year to 9 this year. In order to guarantee the internationalization, professionalism and authority of SIBC and the fair assessment of contestants' ballet skills and artistic performances, the jury committee consists of members from various schools of ballet, ranging from senior leaders or artistic directors of renowned Chinese and international ballet companies to world-class ballet stars and heads of international ballet competitions.

The former artistic director of the Royal Danish Ballet, Frank A. Andersen acts as the chairman of jury while other judge members are Feng Ying, director and artistic director of the National Ballet of China; Qu Zijiao, director and artistic director of Liaoning Ballet of China; Andris Liepa, former principal dancer of Bolshoi Ballet; Gary Avis, principal character artist and ballet master of the Royal Ballet; Tan Yuanyuan, principal dancer of San Francisco Ballet; Uliana Lopatkina, former prima ballerina of Mariinsky Theatre Company; Dirk Badenhorst, CEO of South African International Ballet Competition and director of Mzansi Ballet Company; Park Jea Keun, chairman of South Korea International Ballet Competition Organizing Committee.

In addition, Ugo Ranieri, former principal dancer in the ballet company of "Teatro di San Carlo", and Jiang Qi, professor of Cincinnati Art Academy Dance Department and guest master teacher of Cincinnati Ballet, will coach players basic ballet training during the competition; Wu Jia, tenured associate professor of St Mary's College of California, will be the contemporary dance teacher for the competition.

Starting from August 5th, quarter-final contestants from 16 countries and five continents will compete at Shanghai International Dance Center. In addition to the competition, a series of exciting events will be initiated during the contest, like 'Move Forward on Tiptoes', the 40th Anniversary of Reform and Opening-up Photo Exhibition of Ballet in Shanghai, 'World Ballet Master's Public Lecture - A Dialogue between Tan Yuanyuan and Uliana Lopatkina among others.