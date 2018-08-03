

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone retail sales increased for the second straight month in June, data from Eurostat showed Friday.



Retail sales grew at a steady pace of 0.3 percent on month in June driven by food sales. Sales were expected to climb 0.4 percent.



Sales of food, drinks and tobacco climbed 0.7 percent from May, while non-food product sales fell 0.3 percent. Automotive fuel sales advanced 0.6 percent in June.



Year-on-year, retail sales growth eased to 1.2 percent from 1.6 percent a month ago. This was also weaker than the expected 1.4 percent.



In the EU28, retail sales remained flat on month and expanded 1.9 percent annually in June.



Among member states, the highest yearly increases in the total retail trade volume were registered in Romania, Lithuania, Hungary and Bulgaria. Meanwhile, the largest decreases were observed in Malta, Austria and Estonia.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX