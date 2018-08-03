

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were modestly higher on Friday as a weaker pound and positive earnings reports from the likes of Royal Bank of Scotland and Mondi helped investors shrug off weak services PMI data.



British service sector growth eased more-than-expected in July to the weakest level in three months, survey data from IHS Markit showed.



The IHS Markit/Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply Purchasing Managers' Index dropped to 53.5 from 55.1 in June. The index was forecast to drop to 54.7



Prime Minister Theresa May is set to meet French President Emmanuel Macron at his 'summer Elysee Palace' on the Mediterranean coast today to lay out London's position on the Brexit talks and its future relations with the EU.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 32 points or 0.42 percent at 7,608 in late opening deals after losing 1 percent in the previous session.



Royal Bank of Scotland rallied 2.2 percent on news it would pay its first dividend in a decade.



Packaging and paper group Mondi soared 6 percent after it reported a 25 percent rise in half-year underlying profit, beating estimates, helped by higher selling prices and good demand.



Military and civil systems provider Cobham climbed 3.8 percent after the company reiterated its full-year outlook.



British Airways parent IAG slumped 3.8 percent after reporting its half-year results.



Bookmaker William Hill plunged 7 percent after it swung to a huge loss in the 26 weeks to June 27.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX