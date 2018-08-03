The "EU5 Conjugate Vaccine Market (2018-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Conjugate Vaccine is a type of vaccine that contains bacterial capsular polysaccharide, attached to a protein to enhance immunogenicity and protect against invasive diseases. EU5 is one of the most prominent markets for conjugate vaccines.

The U.K. was the first country to introduce MenB-4C into their National Infant Immunization Program (2015). In all EU/EEA countries, Hib vaccination has been part of the immunization programs, since 2010, and high coverage has been sustained.

Key growth factors:

The EU5 is projected to have positive growth during the forecasted period. A higher number of vaccination programs by the governments, increase in geriatric population, government initiatives and increase in research and development activities together propel the growth of this market. Germany will grow at a considerable rate over the coming years owing to increasing government initiatives which offer medical advice for the vaccination of children. Rising prevalence of infectious diseases and focused product development will fuel industry expansion.

1. Overview of the EU5 conjugate vaccine market

2. Market drivers and challenges in the EU5 conjugate vaccine market

3. Market trends in the EU5 conjugate vaccine market

4. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for EU5 based on disease indication (pneumococcal, haemophilus influenza type b, diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis, meningococcal conjugate vaccines) by revenue and by volume

5. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for EU5 based on end user (pediatric and adult conjugate vaccines) by revenue and by volume

6. Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major companies operating in the EU5 market

