

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were trading higher on Friday as the euro and pound fell against the dollar, helping lift exporters.



Investors looked ahead to the release of the U.S. jobs data for July later in the day, with economists expecting employment to increase by 190,000 jobs in the month. The jobless rate is expected to edge down to 3.9 percent.



In economic releases, euro area private sector growth eased in July, ceding most of the momentum gained in the prior survey month, data from IHS Markit showed.



The composite output index fell to 54.3, in line with flash estimate, from 54.9 in June. The slowdown was mainly centered on the service sector, where growth eased from June's four-month high.



Eurozone retail sales grew at a steady pace of 0.3 percent sequentially in June driven by food sales, Eurostat figures showed. Sales were expected to climb 0.4 percent.



Elsewhere, British service sector growth eased more-than-expected in July to the weakest level in three months, survey data from IHS Markit showed.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was up 0.46 percent at 388.40 in late opening deals after declining 0.8 percent in the previous session.



The German DAX and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 were up around half a percent, while France's CAC 40 index was moving up 0.3 percent.



French lender Credit Agricole jumped 2 percent after its second-quarter core profit jumped 20 percent from last year, helped by growing revenues in most business divisions.



Swiss Re lost 2.2 percent. After reporting a drop in first-half net profit, the reinsurance company said it is planning a stockmarket listing next year for its U.K. unit.



Royal Bank of Scotland rallied 2.2 percent in London on news it would pay its first dividend in a decade.



Packaging and paper group Mondi soared 6 percent after it reported a 25 percent rise in half-year underlying profit, beating estimates, helped by higher selling prices and good demand.



British Airways parent IAG slumped 3.8 percent after reporting its half-year results.



Bookmaker William Hill plunged 7 percent after it swung to a huge loss in the 26 weeks to June 27.



