The "Europe Digital Gaming Market (2018-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Digital Gaming market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% leading to a revenue of USD 30.41 Bn by 2023.

Europe is forecasted to be one of the prominent digital gaming markets in the world. Digital games has always been a popular means of entertainment for the people of the region. Mobile gaming is increasingly becoming popular in the region where console gaming generates the maximum revenue. Though mobile gaming is expected to cannibalize the market shares of Console as well as PCs to some extent, console games are projected to generate the most revenues throughout the forecast period of 2018-2023.

Europe presents a very strong digital gaming market with preferences for all gaming platforms- PC, mobile, and console. Most of the revenues of digital games in 2017 came from console gaming, followed by PC and mobile gaming. Console gaming in Europe is fuelled by higher disposable income of gamers compared to other developing regions of the world. Mobile gaming is expected to have an increase in the market share in the forecasted years as Western Europe and Eastern Europe have had slower adoptions of mobile gaming so far. Hence, the growth rate for mobile games in this region is expected to be higher than PC games.

By platforms, the market is segmented into PC games, mobile games, and console games. Among these segments, the console games is the fastest growing segment, as well as the biggest revenue generator for 2017.

Companies Mentioned

Activision Blizzard

Electronic Arts

Take Two Interactive

Zynga

Microsoft Corporation

Sony

bisoft

NCSoft

Nintendo

Rovio

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Executive summary

Chapter 2: Introduction

Chapter 3: Europe Digital Gaming market overview

Chapter 4: Europe Digital Gaming market segmentation by platform

Chapter 5: Europe Digital Gaming market segmentation by revenue models

Chapter 6: Europe Digital Gaming market segmentation by genres

Chapter 7: Europe Digital Gaming market segmentation- by countries

Chapter 8: Major digital gaming segmentation-by countries

Chapter 9: Europe Digital Gaming spend analysis

Chapter 10: Competitive landscape

Chapter 11: Market Share of Companies

Chapter 12: Conclusion

Chapter 13: Appendix

