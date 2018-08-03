

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Isuzu Motors Ltd. (ISUZY.PK) reported first-quarter of fiscal 2019 net income to owners of parent of 38.10 billion yen, compared to 32.83 billion yen in the prior-year quarter. Net income per share was 48.38 yen compared to last year's 41.69 yen. Net sales increased to 488.12 billion yen from 463.92 billion yen last year.



For fiscal 2019, the company now expects net income to owners of parent of 110.0 billion yen, net income per share of 139.68 yen and net sales of 2.14 trillion yen.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX