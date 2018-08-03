

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ITT Corporation (ITT) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $69.7 million, or $0.79 per share. This compares with $47.8 million, or $0.54 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, ITT Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $72.4 million or $0.82 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.78 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.4% to $696.8 million from $630.9 million last year.



ITT Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $72.4 Mln. vs. $57.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.82 vs. $0.65 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.78 -Revenue (Q2): $696.8 Mln vs. $630.9 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.05 to $3.15



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX