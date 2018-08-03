Frost & Sullivan's Webinar Explores the Impact of the Digital Revolution in the Manufacturing Arena

Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Manufacturing, Internet Security, and Cyber Physical Systems Driving Industrial Innovations

LONDON, Aug. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan, the growth partnership company, announced today that it will host a live, complimentary Growth Innovation Leadership (GIL) briefing, "Digital Revolution in the Manufacturing Arena: Insights & Growth Opportunities," on Thursday, 30 August at 4 p.m. BST. The webinar will offer Frost & Sullivan's expert insight from Kasthuri Jagadeesan, Research Director, Jabez Mendelson, Industry Analyst, and Sushrutha Sadashiva, Research Analyst, TechVision Team at Frost & Sullivan.

The growth of IoT has transformed the way end users interact with machines (automotive, home appliances, etc.). The manufacturing industry is expected to witness a digital revolution with advancement in hybrid sensors, predictive analytics, wearables, digital twins, mass customization, 3D printing, edge computing, robots, asset monitoring, smart grids, and natural processing language. With IoT solutions predominantly focused on consumer applications, various companies and manufacturers are looking to adopt IoT to take advantage of attractive growth opportunities.

"Frost & Sullivan analysis shows that proper implementation and adoption of IoT technologies in the manufacturing industry will enable an environmentally friendly and lean environment," said Jagadeesan. "The IoT market is growing, and the factory of the future is around the corner and expected to disrupt the manufacturing industry soon. While IoT technologies are expensive to implement, they are more cost-effective than deploying conventional manual machinery and labor for data tracking."

Join us to gain a more comprehensive understanding of the key trending technologies and their applications in the manufacturing industry, existing challenges in the implementation, future research focus areas and factors influencing adoption. The briefing will also provide an assessment of the impact of various IIoTtechnologies within the manufacturing industry, including smart sensors, wireless sensor network, cognitive computing, Big Data, artificial intelligence (AI), and cybersecurity.

Expert Insight You Don't Want to Miss:

Discover the ability of IIoT technologies to provide real-time data as well as perform monitoring and tracking functionalities that will complement growth, and the way IIoT establishes a strong connectivity platform between the operational and digital platforms.

Big Data analytics will be increasingly implemented and embraced by industries in conjunction with IoT. Application of Big Data analytics to manufacturing process related data is collected, uploaded to the cloud using communication systems to perform analysis on the data collected. This is an example of end-to-end connectivity. Identify the industry challenges like the lack of powerful cybersecurity systems to safeguard the data as well as the lack of standardization. Since the technology is still evolving, there are few standard platforms designed for manufacturing industries, which can restrain technology adoption among organizations.

