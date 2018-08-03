

MERIDIAN (dpa-AFX) - Dish Network Corp. (DISH) revealed earnings for its second quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $439 million, or $0.83 per share. This compares with $40 million, or $0.09 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.9% to $3.46 billion from $3.64 billion last year.



Dish Network Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $439 Mln. vs. $40 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.83 vs. $0.09 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.71 -Revenue (Q2): $3.46 Bln vs. $3.64 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX