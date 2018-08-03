

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ITT Inc. (ITT) raised the mid-point of its previously announced 2018 full-year adjusted EPS guidance by five cents to $3.10, which represents a 20 percent increase compared to the prior year. The company said its updated adjusted EPS guidance range of $3.05 to $3.15 reflects improving market dynamics, volume, and additional net operating productivity, partially offset by higher commodity costs and unfavorable foreign currency.



ITT Inc. also raised its previously announced 2018 full-year organic revenue guidance to the new range of up 3 percent to up 5 percent primarily due to the strong year-to-date revenue and order growth.



For the second-quarter, adjusted EPS increased 26 percent to $0.82. Organic revenue was up 7%, for the quarter.



