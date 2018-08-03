TOKYO, Aug 3, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - KDDI CORPORATION and SORACOM Inc. (soracom.io) have agreed to advance new IoT business operations by combining the SORACOM IoT telecommunications platform with systems integration services offered by local KDDI subsidiaries worldwide. The two companies started offering IoT business services in Southeast Asia and the United States in July 2018, and will undertake a phased expansion in other regions.With 100 offices worldwide, KDDI has know-how in providing corporate customers in every country with ICT solutions. Since December 2016, SORACOM has been offering SORACOM Air for Cellular, which is now available in more than 100 countries and territories. IoT-adapted service functionality includes subscriber management (HLR/HSS), flexible fee structuring and line management making it free of charge when not in use. Chip-based SIM technology provides characteristics that are lacking in Air SIM designed for Japan.The service is already in use with the POCKETALK ultra-miniature translation device offered by SOURCENEXT Corp., and with Opendoor, the U.S. real estate platform.KDDI Singapore and KDDI America are now working with SORACOM companies and the SORACOM IoT telecommunications platform to provide services in Southeast Asia and the United States. The services support client business operations by providing new IoT solutions that include systems integration as well as a comprehensive range of functions necessary for IoT system construction and operation. Among these are transmission line management, device management, cloud connectivity, private network connections and more.By linking KDDI's IoT business infrastructure with SORACOM's telecommunications platform in this way, both companies will be able to make powerful progress in the construction of an IoT platform that works globally. They will also be able to apply their accumulated IoT/M2M knowledge and customer bases to build IoT business.As KDDI Group works to achieve our goal of integrating telecommunications and life design, we will contribute to our customers' business as a company that is always offering exciting new ideas and creating a new customer experience value.About KDDIKDDI is the second largest telecom service provider in Japan, offering both 'au' mobile and fixed-line communications to an established base of 50 million customers. KDDI is expanding its services in 'Life Design', including fintech, e-commerce and electric power utility services, and is creating smart infrastructure through IoT technologies and open innovation with partners and start-ups in diverse industries. www.kddi.com/english.About SORACOMSORACOM (soracom.io) is a global team of technologists, strategists, builders and storytellers dedicated to creating a more connected world. We live and work in Tokyo, Singapore, Palo Alto, Copenhagen and Slack. SORACOM offers secure, scalable, cloud-native connectivity developed specifically for the Internet of Things and available in over 120 countries worldwide.This press release is an abridged translation of the press release announced in Japan.http://news.kddi.com/kddi/corporate/english/newsrelease/2018/07/04/3283.htmlSource: KDDI CORPORATIONCopyright 2018 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.