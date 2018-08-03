The "Europe Mobility on Demand Market By Vehicle Type, By Internet Connectivity, By Service Type, By Country, Competition Forecast Opportunities, 2017-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to Europe Mobility on Demand Market By Vehicle Type, By Internet Connectivity, By Service Type, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2017-2023 mobility on demand market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 11% by 2023.

Growing demand for mobility on demand services in Europe is backed rising concerns about air pollution and increasing traffic congestion in many countries of the region. Moreover, expanding service offerings offered by the leading companies along with growing investments by several major investors in the mobility on demand service is further likely to propel growth in Europe mobility on demand services market in the coming years. Furthermore, increasing penetration of internet coupled with rising number of smartphone users is anticipated steer growth in Europe mobility on demand market until 2023.

