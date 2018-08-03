The "Europe Mobility on Demand Market By Vehicle Type, By Internet Connectivity, By Service Type, By Country, Competition Forecast Opportunities, 2017-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to Europe Mobility on Demand Market By Vehicle Type, By Internet Connectivity, By Service Type, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2017-2023 mobility on demand market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 11% by 2023.
Growing demand for mobility on demand services in Europe is backed rising concerns about air pollution and increasing traffic congestion in many countries of the region. Moreover, expanding service offerings offered by the leading companies along with growing investments by several major investors in the mobility on demand service is further likely to propel growth in Europe mobility on demand services market in the coming years. Furthermore, increasing penetration of internet coupled with rising number of smartphone users is anticipated steer growth in Europe mobility on demand market until 2023.
Europe Mobility on Demand Market By Vehicle Type, By Internet Connectivity, By Service Type, By Country, Competition Forecast Opportunities, 2017-2023 discusses the following aspects of mobility on demand market in Europe:
- Mobility on Demand Market Size, Share Forecast
- Segmental Analysis By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car Two-wheeler), By Internet Connectivity (4G, 3G, Wi-Fi 5G), By Service Type (Vehicle Rental, Ride Hailing Vehicle Sharing), By Country
- Competitive Analysis
- Changing Market Trends Emerging Opportunities
Companies Mentioned
- Europcar Groupe S.A
- Avis Europe Plc
- Sixt SE
- Uber Technologies Inc.
- Enterprise Holdings, Inc.
- Hertz Corporation
- Intelligent Apps GmbH
- Lyft Inc.
- Didi Chuxing
- Gett Inc.
- Car2go Europe GmbH
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Voice of Customer
5. Europe Mobility on Demand Market Outlook
6. Market Dynamics
7. Market Trends Developments
8. Competitive Landscape
9. Strategic Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wq2sn5/european_mobility?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180803005188/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Automotive Leasing and Rental