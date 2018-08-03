

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's retail sales growth eased in June after accelerating in the previous month, preliminary figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Friday.



Retail sales advanced a calendar-adjusted 6.1 percent year-over-year in June, slower than the 7.7 percent rise in May.



On an unadjusted basis, retail sales grew 6.5 percent in June from a year earlier.



Sales of non-food products surged 10.8 percent annually in June and those of food, drinks and tobacco rose by 2.6 percent.



