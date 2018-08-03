

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY), a provider of cost containment solutions, on Friday raised its revenue outlook for the full year 2018 to a range of $575 million to $585 million from the prior projection between $560 million and $570 million. It also now expects net income in the range of $23 million to $26 million, compared to the previous outlook range of $29 million to $33 million.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $0.86 per share on revenues of $574.02 million for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For the second quarter, the company reported a net loss of $3.4 million or $0.04 per share, compared to net income of $6.5 million or $0.08 per share in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted earnings were $0.25 per share, compared to last year's $0.16 per share. Total revenue increased to $146.8 million from $133.3 million in the prior-year quarter. Analysts expected earnings of $0.19 per share on revenues of $139.43 million for the quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX