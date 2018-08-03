Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 02-August-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 408.59p INCLUDING current year revenue 414.12p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 404.57p INCLUDING current year revenue 410.11p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16