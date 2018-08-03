

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Graham Corp (GHM) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $2.3 million, or $0.24 per share. This compares with $0.9 million, or $0.10 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.22 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 41.6% to $29.6 million from $20.9 million last year.



Graham Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $2.3 Mln. vs. $0.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.24 vs. $0.10 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.22 -Revenue (Q1): $29.6 Mln vs. $20.9 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $95 - $105 Mln



