Asian Capital Participated in World Blockchain Conference and World Blockchain Summit held in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Aug. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In conjunction with the soaring anticipation from blockchain enthusiasts and professionals around the world, Asian Capital has participated in the World Blockchain Conference and World Blockchain Summit which were held in Singapore in July 2018.

The events were graced by many blockchain industry leaders and professionals including, Cai Weige, general manager of Tencent Blockchain; Li Feng, head of Baidu Financial Blockchain; Nizam Ismail, former deputy director of the market behaviour policy division of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and James Smith, CEO of ACMS.

In dispersion through the two summits, Mr James Smith, CEO of ACMS gave an awe-inspiring speech, defining the future trend of global blockchain technology integrating with the economy, broached the subject on international OTC market and shared the importance of market marker in the world of cryptocurrency.

Mr James mentioned that, "We believe that the most effective way to bring wealth to more people, is to cater a globally trusted over-the-counter platform through providing high-quality services, with international regulations and recognised remittance services."

It is precisely because of the development trend that Mr James and his global partners collaborated and established the world's first market maker in the field of digital assets - Asian Capital (ACMS). Being the world's first market maker of digital assets, ACMS has built a comprehensive blockchain financial coverage network to better facilitate the blockchain economy.

ACMS aims to create transparency, efficiency and possibility in the blockchain financial market. They believe in making better markets, for a greater future.

About ACMS

Asian Capital (ACMS), strongly believes that a well-developed blockchain economy could bring about a greater future to the world. With decentralized platforms and open mindsets, it is possible to connect people globally in exchange of anything of value. For ACMS, it is almost effortless to promote the integration and adaptation of the blockchain economy to the world considering that they have been actively connecting with essential stakeholders in the blockchain industry since 2014.

Assuming the role of a market maker in the blockchain economy, ACMS is driven to serve the complex financial needs for its global partners and create a seamless connection of cryptocurrency exchanges, market traders and public buyers to its liquidity network. ACMS is also facilitating compliance-based over-the-counter trading for its clients, bridging buyers and sellers across its full-fledged network beyond Asia.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/726200/Asian_Capital_Assets_International_Ltd_Logo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/726201/James_Smith__CEO_of_ACMS.jpg