

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices fell on Friday after strong gains in the previous session as oversupply concerns reappeared.



Russian oil output rose by 150,000 barrels per day (bpd) in July from a month earlier, surpassing the amount Moscow had said it would add following a key Vienna meeting in June.



Saudi Arabia cut the September official selling prices for all its grades to meet customer demand.



Brent crude futures were down 26 cents or 0.35 percent at $73.20 a barrel after rising 1.5 percent in the previous session.



U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was down 18 cents at $68.78 a barrel after climbing almost 2 percent on Thursday.



Oil prices slumped earlier this week when the U.S. government report showed an unexpected rise in U.S. crude inventories. Prices rose on Thursday on a report suggesting that U.S. stock crude piles would soon decline again.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX