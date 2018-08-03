MONDI PLC - 2018 Interim Dividend ZAR/Euro Exchange Rate

Mondi Limited

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

Registered office: 4th Floor, No.3 Melrose Boulevard, Melrose Arch 2196, Gauteng, RSA

Registration number: 1967/013038/06

Tax registration number: 920/0017/71/4P

JSE share code: MND ISIN: ZAE000156550

Mondi plc

Incorporated in England and Wales

Registered office: 1st Floor, Building 1, Aviator Park, Station Road, Addlestone, Surrey KT15 2PG, UK

Registered number: 6209386

Tax registration number: 454 12394 14454

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

JSE share code: MNP ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47

LSE share code: MNDI

As part of the dual listed company structure, Mondi Limited and Mondi plc (together "Mondi Group") notify both the JSE Limited and the London Stock Exchange of matters required to be disclosed under the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited and/or the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency and Listing Rules of the United Kingdom Listing Authority.

3 August 2018

Mondi Group - 2018 Interim Dividend ZAR/euro Exchange Rate

On 3 August 2018 Mondi Group announced, in its Half-Yearly Results announcement, that an interim dividend for the year ending 31 December 2018 of 21.45 euro cents per ordinary share will be paid on 14 September 2018 to all Mondi Limited and Mondi plc ordinary shareholders on the relevant registers on 24 August 2018.

Mondi Limited and Mondi plc will pay their respective dividends as follows:

Mondi Limited

Mondi Limited will pay its dividend in South African rand cents. The applicable exchange rate is EUR 1 to ZAR 15.59068.

Therefore, the equivalent gross interim dividend in rand cents per ordinary share will be 334.42009. Dividend tax will be withheld from Mondi Limited shareholders at a rate of 20%, unless a shareholder qualifies for an exemption, resulting in a net dividend of 267.53607 rand cents per ordinary share.

Mondi plc

Mondi plc will pay its dividend in euro.

However, ordinary shareholders resident in the United Kingdom will receive the dividend in sterling (unless shareholders have elected to receive their dividend in euro). The last date for euro currency elections will be 24 August 2018. The exchange rate for this payment will be set on 31 August 2018.

In addition, Mondi plc South African branch register shareholders will receive the dividend in South African rand cents, converted at a rate of EUR 1 to ZAR 15.59068. Therefore, the equivalent gross interim dividend in rand cents per ordinary share will be 334.42009. Dividend tax will be withheld from Mondi plc South African branch register shareholders at a rate of 20%, unless a shareholder qualifies for an exemption, resulting in a net dividend of 267.53607 rand cents per ordinary share.

Additional Information

The interim dividend will be paid from income reserves.

Mondi Limited had a total of 118,312,975 ordinary shares in issue and Mondi plc 367,240,805 ordinary shares in issue of which 85,268,117 were held on the branch register, excluding treasury shares, at the dividend declaration date of 3 August 2018.

