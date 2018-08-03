The following information is based on a press release from Kinnevik AB (KINV B) (SE0008373906) published on August 03, 2018 and may be subject to change. Every one (1) share of Kinnevik AB entitles their holders to receive 0.05 Class B share in MTG AB. The scheduled Ex-date is August 09, 2018. Nasdaq Global Index Group will act and do a Valuation adjustment for KINV B on ex-date in accordance with the "Rules for the Construction and Maintenance of the VINX All-Share, Benchmark, Tradable and Sector Indexes", version 2.3 section 5.8.1. As part of this adjustment, the price of KINV B will be adjusted and corresponding divisor change will be made to the index before the market opens on 08/09/2018. For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Index Operations, telephone + 1 301 978 8311 or Index@nasdaq.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=687624