(1

)

Represents the net realized and unrealized gains and losses related to fixed maturity securities. Our fixed maturity securities are held directly on our balance sheet and also within the "Funds held - directly managed" balance. The changes in the value of these managed funds held balances are described in our financial statement notes as: (i) funds held - directly managed, (ii) embedded derivative on funds held - directly managed, and (iii) the fair value option on funds held - directly managed. Refer to Note 5 - "Investments" in the notes to our consolidated financial statements included within Item 1 of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for further details on our net realized and unrealized gains and losses.