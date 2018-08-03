Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

AEW UK REIT plc (AEWU) AEW UK REIT plc: Publication of a Supplementary Prospectus 03-Aug-2018 / 11:53 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, TO U.S. PERSONS OR INTO OR IN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR SOUTH AFRICA. Friday, 3 August 2018 AEW UK REIT PLC ("AEW UK REIT" or the "Company") The Company has today published a supplementary prospectus (the "Supplementary Prospectus") approved by the UK Listing Authority. The publication of the Supplementary Prospectus is a regulatory requirement under the Prospectus Rules following the publication of the Company's annual report and audited accounts and publication by AEW UK REIT PLC of its annual report and Financial Statements, in each case for the period from 1 May 2017 to 31 March 2018. The Supplementary Prospectus is supplemental to, and should be read in conjunction with, the Prospectus published by the Company on 28 September 2017 in connection with a 12-month placing programme in respect of up to 250 million Placing Shares. A copy of the Supplementary Prospectus has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism ("NSM") and will shortly be available for inspection at: http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM Copies of the Supplementary Prospectus will also be available under Investor Documents at http://www.aewukreit.com/. Neither the NSM website nor the Company's website nor the content of any website accessible from hyperlinks on those websites (or any other website) is (or is deemed to be) incorporated into, or forms (or is deemed to form) part of this announcement. Terms used but not defined in this announcement shall have the meanings given to such terms in the Prospectus. Enquiries: AEW UK Alex Short alex.short@eu.aew.com +44(0) 207 016 4880 Laura Elkin laura.elkin@eu.aew.com +44(0) 771 140 1021 Liberum Capital Gillian Martin +44(0) 20 3100 2000 Company Secretary Link Company Matters Limited aewu.cosec@linkgroup.co.uk +44(0) 1392 477500 Media Enquiries TB Cardew (Financial PR advisor) aew@tbcardew.com Ed Orlebar +44(0) 7738 724 630 Tom Allison +44(0) 7789 998 020 Lucy Featherstone +44(0) 7789 374 663 www.aewukreit.com ISIN: GB00BWD24154 Category Code: PSP TIDM: AEWU LEI Code: 21380073LDXHV2LP5K50 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 5833 EQS News ID: 710737 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 03, 2018 06:54 ET (10:54 GMT)