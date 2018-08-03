Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) announced today that it will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.

Wilco Groenhuysen, Novocure's Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the 2018 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference on Aug. 15, 2018, in New York City. Mr. Groenhuysen's presentation will begin at 12:45 p.m. EDT.

Additionally, William Doyle, Novocure's Executive Chairman, will participate in the Wells Fargo 2018 Healthcare Conference on Sept. 6, 2018, in Boston. Mr. Doyle's presentation will begin at 1:55 p.m. EDT.

Live audio webcasts of the presentations can be accessed from the Investor Relations page of Novocure's website, www.novocure.com/investor-relations, and will be available for replay for at least 14 days following the events.

About Novocure

Novocure is an oncology company developing a profoundly different cancer treatment utilizing a proprietary therapy called Tumor Treating Fields, the use of electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. Novocure's commercialized product is approved for the treatment of adult patients with glioblastoma. Novocure has ongoing or completed clinical trials investigating Tumor Treating Fields in brain metastases, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer and mesothelioma.

Headquartered in Jersey, Novocure has U.S. operations in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Malvern, Pennsylvania and New York City. Additionally, the company has offices in Germany, Switzerland, Japan and Israel. For additional information about the company, please visit www.novocure.com or follow us at www.twitter.com/novocure.

