Modern businesses that want to flourish in today's tremendously competitive marketplace are taking the old phrase 'caveat venditor' (meaning let the seller beware) seriously. Customer care and satisfaction have now become the keystone for evaluating success in businesses. Typically, customer care services, which include call centers as well as self-service and online channels, play an essential role in a company. As the natural owner of a large part of the customer journey, customer care can offer priceless insights by helping businesses find pain points, describe journeys, and spur collaboration across functions.

Customer experience (CX) includes customers' communications with an organization, both in the pre- and post-sale phase. The customer experience strategy describes the actionable plans that have to bring a positive and meaningful experience to the customers throughout those interactions. Organizations that are successful in executing a good customer experience strategy offer a better customer journey, have increased customer satisfaction rates and revenues, and experience reduced churn.

"Having a good customer experience strategy is a great tool to gain an upper hand in the market and build better goodwill for your brand," says an industry expert from Infiniti

Role of customer care in improving customer experience:

Formulate strategies from customer journey data: A substantial number of touchpoints across principal channels are supervised by customer care. This makes customer care the obvious owner of several service-focused customer journeys. Other significant functional teams in the company such as marketing, sales, and product development can use these insights while implementing their strategies and subsequently ensure a better customer experience.

Implement improvement measures: Customers report their problems or concerns about the company's products and services to the customer care. This allows organizations to take the necessary action and prepare a better customer experience strategy, either for one particular journey or different common touchpoints in all journeys.

Indicator of customer loyalty and repurchase: The customer care service and customer experience provided by firms is a major determining factor of customer loyalty towards a brand. Organizations that do not give preference to customer care will observe the lowest rate of good CX and a higher rate of customer churn.



