Global procurement market intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their Global Selective Soldering Equipment Category Procurement Market Intelligence Category. This report offers insights into the supply market and highlights key category growth drivers from the perspective of the buyers and the suppliers. Additionally, it suggests the top suppliers of selective soldering equipment. According to the procurement report, the spend growth momentum for this category will accelerate owing to an increased preference for SMT over the through-hole technology for mounting electronic components on to PCBs.
SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the heavy industry category analyze the category maturity across regions, which highlights the key cost drivers for the buyers. Insights into the category ecosystem will also help determine the operational capability matrix for the suppliers. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports offer insights on the sustainability and procurement best practices for the category.
"In the selective soldering equipment supply market, the buyers should engage with suppliers who offer short-term rental plans or long-term lease plans. These help small buyers that incur high capital expenditure for purchasing a selective soldering machine," says SpendEdge procurement expert Anil Seth.
The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the selective soldering equipment market.
- Rising demand for automobiles, consumer electronics, and white goods
- Rising demand for convenience and comfort
Report scope snapshot: Selective soldering equipment market.
Market Insights
- Global category spend
- Category spend growth
- Spend segmentation by region
Best Practices
- Procurement excellence best practices
- Procurement best practices
- Sustainability practices
Category Ecosystem
- Market favorability index for suppliers
- Competitiveness index for suppliers
- Buyer power
About SpendEdge
SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.
