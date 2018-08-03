Global procurement market intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their Global Selective Soldering Equipment Category Procurement Market Intelligence Category. This report offers insights into the supply market and highlights key category growth drivers from the perspective of the buyers and the suppliers. Additionally, it suggests the top suppliers of selective soldering equipment. According to the procurement report, the spend growth momentum for this category will accelerate owing to an increased preference for SMT over the through-hole technology for mounting electronic components on to PCBs.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180803005162/en/

Global Selective Soldering Equipment Category Procurement Market Intelligence Category (Graphic: Business Wire)

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the heavy industry category analyze the category maturity across regions, which highlights the key cost drivers for the buyers. Insights into the category ecosystem will also help determine the operational capability matrix for the suppliers. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports offer insights on the sustainability and procurement best practices for the category.

"In the selective soldering equipment supply market, the buyers should engage with suppliers who offer short-term rental plans or long-term lease plans. These help small buyers that incur high capital expenditure for purchasing a selective soldering machine," says SpendEdge procurement expert Anil Seth.

Looking for more procurement insights from this report? Request a FREE sample report

SpendEdge sample reports are free of charge and provide insights that focus on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and the optimization of category spend.

The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the selective soldering equipment market.

Rising demand for automobiles, consumer electronics, and white goods

Rising demand for convenience and comfort

To know more, request a FREE sample report

This report is available at USD 1000 discount for a limited time only: View the full report before purchasing

SpendEdge is now offering limited-time discounts for bundled report purchases. Buy TWO reports at discounted rates and get the THIRD one for FREE

Report scope snapshot: Selective soldering equipment market.

Market Insights

Global category spend

Category spend growth

Spend segmentation by region

To know more, request a FREE sample report

Best Practices

Procurement excellence best practices

Procurement best practices

Sustainability practices

To know more, request a FREE sample report

Category Ecosystem

Market favorability index for suppliers

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Buyer power

To know more, request a FREE sample report

Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription platform, SpendEdge Insights, provides ready-to-use procurement research reports for multiple categories, latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 14-day FREE trial now

Related Reports:

Global Screw Pumps Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Sand Blasting Equipment Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180803005162/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 630 984 7340

hello@spendedge.com