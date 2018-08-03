Spark Therapeutics, Inc.: Spark Therapeutics Recognized for Second-straight Year as One of Philadelphia's "Best Places to Work" by the Philadelphia Business Journal

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ONCE), a fully integrated gene therapy company dedicated to challenging the inevitability of genetic disease, announced today that it has been named one of Philadelphia's "Best Places to Work" in the large company category for the second year in a row by the Philadelphia Business Journal.

"It's been a landmark year for Spark Therapeutics as we brought our first product to patients and expanded our team to almost 350 employees," said Jeffrey D. Marrazzo, chief executive officer of Spark Therapeutics. "While our employees hail from diverse backgrounds, what unites us is a genuine passion and commitment to creating a world where no life is limited by genetic disease. Working together to champion the patient is an honor and a critical component of what makes Spark a great place to work."

The Philadelphia Business Journal selected winners based on employee responses to an engagement survey conducted by Quantum Workplace, an independent employee feedback software company. The "Best Places to Work" survey measures key areas such as work environment, communication and resources, manager effectiveness, team dynamics and trust in leadership.

