

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) revealed a profit for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $123 million, or $0.96 per share. This compares with $109 million, or $0.78 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Realogy Holdings Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $127 million or $1.00 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.98 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.7% to $1.82 billion from $1.79 billion last year.



Realogy Holdings Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $127 Mln. vs. $107 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.00 vs. $0.77 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.98 -Revenue (Q2): $1.82 Bln vs. $1.79 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX