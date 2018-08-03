sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 03.08.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 590 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: 3097 ISIN: GB0003295010 Ticker-Symbol:  
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
03.08.2018 | 13:49
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

The European Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

The European Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, August 3

The European Investment Trust plc

Based on a bid price valuation, the unaudited net asset value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at 02 August 2018 was 1,042.55p including estimated current period revenue and 1,026.45p excluding current period revenue.

This is based on 41,572,269 Ordinary Shares, being the number of shares in issue and circulation.



03 August 2018


Enquiries:

Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

Beaufort House
51 New North Road
Exeter
EX4 4EP

Legal Entity Identifier 213800QNN9EHZ4SC1R12

© 2018 PR Newswire