

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) released a profit for its second quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $75.68 million, or $0.70 per share. This compares with $64.32 million, or $0.59 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, W. P. Carey Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $142.60 million or $1.32 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.61 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.1% to $173.91 million from $174.05 million last year.



W. P. Carey Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $142.60 Mln. vs. $148.44 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.32 vs. $1.38 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.61 -Revenue (Q2): $173.91 Mln vs. $174.05 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.40 - $5.50



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX