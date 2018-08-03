

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) announced, for the 2018 full year, the company has narrowed its AFFO guidance range to between $5.40 and $5.50 per diluted share by raising the lower end of the range from $5.30.



For the second quarter, AFFO was $1.32 per diluted share, down 4.3% from $1.38 per diluted share for the 2017 second quarter, due primarily to lower structuring revenues within Investment Management, which more than offset higher lease revenues from the company's Owned Real Estate portfolio. Revenues excluding reimbursable costs (net revenues) totaled $189.9 million, down 6.3% from $202.7 million, prior year.



