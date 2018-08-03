

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) announced earnings for second quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $756 million, or $0.62 per share. This compares with $1159 million, or $0.94 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.92 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.8% to $6.69 billion from $6.64 billion last year.



The Kraft Heinz Company earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q2): $1.00 vs. $0.98 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.92 -Revenue (Q2): $6.69 Bln vs. $6.64 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX