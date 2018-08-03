Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest article on the power of employing artificial intelligence in the manufacturing industry.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180803005195/en/

The Future of Artificial Intelligence Is AI the New Star on the Factory Floor? (Graphic: Business Wire)

The manufacturing industry has been an avid user of robotics and mechanization for many years. Artificial intelligence is evidently the next step for organizations in this industry to upgrade their production line, productivity and tooling utilization, and reduce the production cost per unit. With the growing application of AI technology, the future of artificial intelligence appears to be a bright one in the manufacturing space.

Request a proposal to know more about the power of employing artificial intelligence in the manufacturing industry.

The use of artificial intelligence in the manufacturing industry will take the operational capabilities of machinery to another level. Such machines can now imitate human actions and show improved decision-making capabilities. Also, due to their improved sensory capabilities, the use of artificial intelligence in the manufacturing industry is already becoming reasonable in emerging markets.

According to the analytics experts at Quantzig,"Employing AI in manufacturing plants enables companies to completely transform their proceedings."

Request a demo to know more about the scope of our research.

Power of employing artificial intelligence in the manufacturing industry

New manufacturing markets: As far as the manufacturing industry is concerned, capital margins are usually higher when associated with the profit margins. This has powered the shift of manufacturing amenities to lower-wage countries, where the costs of labor are low. However, the rising living standards in low-wage nations like India and China have unlocked new doors for the future of artificial intelligence. In reality, China is already investing a lot of resources in artificial intelligence for manufacturing and e-commerce. Though laborers in the manufacturing sector are already regretting the loss of jobs due to machinery and automation that work on AI technology, organizations are now looking at ways to retain these workers.

As far as the manufacturing industry is concerned, capital margins are usually higher when associated with the profit margins. This has powered the shift of manufacturing amenities to lower-wage countries, where the costs of labor are low. However, the rising living standards in low-wage nations like India and China have unlocked new doors for the future of artificial intelligence. In reality, China is already investing a lot of resources in artificial intelligence for manufacturing and e-commerce. Though laborers in the manufacturing sector are already regretting the loss of jobs due to machinery and automation that work on AI technology, organizations are now looking at ways to retain these workers. Predictive maintenance of machinery: In the manufacturing industry, AI will also have a chief role to play in the predictive upkeep of machinery or equipment. Artificial intelligence will use sensors to trail the performance of equipment in the factory. This will simply help foresee and find cases of breakdowns and malfunctions and can also help take or suggest preventive actions. Get in touch to know more about the power of employing artificial intelligence in the manufacturing industry.

In the manufacturing industry, AI will also have a chief role to play in the predictive upkeep of machinery or equipment. Artificial intelligence will use sensors to trail the performance of equipment in the factory. This will simply help foresee and find cases of breakdowns and malfunctions and can also help take or suggest preventive actions. Ensuring workplace safety: Factories in the manufacturing industry are exposed to accidents and disasters that can cause threats to life and property. Many of these accidents might be very difficult for humans to forecast or be equipped for. The use of artificial intelligence in manufacturing will help overcome such hurdles. Substituting human labor with artificial intelligence in the manufacturing industry means less human effort is needed to carry out hazardous and overly laborious work.

Factories in the manufacturing industry are exposed to accidents and disasters that can cause threats to life and property. Many of these accidents might be very difficult for humans to forecast or be equipped for. The use of artificial intelligence in manufacturing will help overcome such hurdles. Substituting human labor with artificial intelligence in the manufacturing industry means less human effort is needed to carry out hazardous and overly laborious work. Visit our page, to view a comprehensive list of the power of employing artificial intelligence in the manufacturing industry.

Quantzig is a pure-play analytics advisory firm concentrated on leveraging analytics for prudent decision making and offering solutions to clients across several industrial sectors.

Request a proposal to see how Quantzig's solutions can help you.

View the complete list of the power of employing artificial intelligence in the manufacturing industry:

https://www.quantzig.com/blog/future-artificial-intelligence-manufacturing

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig's services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180803005195/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

hello@quantzig.com

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us