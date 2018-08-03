Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) SWEF: TR-1 Notification of Major Interest in Shares 03-Aug-2018 / 12:31 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i 1a. Identity of the issuer Starwood European Real Estate or the underlying issuer Finance Limited of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) Non-UK issuer 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") An acquisition or disposal of voting rights x An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv Name Quilter plc City and country of London, UK registered office (if applicable) 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v Name City and country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the 02/08/2018 threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 6. Date on which issuer 03/08/2018 notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of % of voting Total of Total number of voting rights through both in voting rights of rights financial % (8.A + issuervii attache instruments 8.B) d to (total of 8.B 1 shares + 8.B 2) (total of 8. A) Resulting 15.86% 0.00% 15.86% 375,019,398 situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached Position of 16.89% 0.00% 16.89% previous notificatio n (if applicable) 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights of shares ISIN code (if possible) Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Art 9 of (Art 10 of (Art 9 of (Art 10 Directive Directive Directive of 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) Directiv (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.1) e 2004/109 /EC) (DTR5.2. 1) GG00B79WC100 59,490,628 15.86% SUBTOTAL 8. 59,490,628 15.86% A B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) Type of Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting % of financial datex Conversion rights that may be voting instrument Periodxi acquired if the rights instrument is exercised/converted. SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) Type Expiration Exercise/ Physical or cash Number % of of datex Conversion of voting financ Period xi voting rights ial rights instru settlementxii ment SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X") Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii Full chain of controlled undertakings through x which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) Namexv % of voting % of Total of both if it equals or rights if voting is higher than the notifiable it equals rights threshold or is through higher than financia the l notifiable instrume threshold nts if it equals or is higher than the notifiab le threshol d Quilter plc Quilter 7.11% 0.00% 7.11% Investors Limited Quilter plc Quilter 8.75% 0.00% 8.75% Cheviot Limited 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional informationxvi Place of completion London, UK Date of completion 03/08/2018 ISIN: GG00B79WC100 Category Code: HOL TIDM: SWEF LEI Code: 5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50 Sequence No.: 5834 EQS News ID: 710745 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 03, 2018 07:33 ET (11:33 GMT)