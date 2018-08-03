ReShape Lifesciences Inc.: ReShape Lifesciences to Host Second Quarter 2018 Conference Call on August 14, 2018

SAN CLEMENTE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2018 / ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RSLS), a developer of minimally invasive medical devices to treat obesity and metabolic diseases, today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss financial results for the second quarter 2018 on Tuesday, August 14, 2018 at 1:30 PM Pacific Time.

Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (877) 280-7473 for domestic callers or (707) 287-9370 for international callers, using Conference ID: 4849065. To listen to a live webcast or a replay, please visit the investor relations section of the Company website at ir.reshapelifesciences.com.

About ReShape Lifesciences Inc.

ReShape Lifesciences™ is a medical device company focused on technologies to treat obesity and metabolic diseases. The FDA-approved ReShape Balloon™ System involves a non-surgical weight loss procedure that uses advanced balloon technology designed to take up room in the stomach to help people with a 30-40 kg/m2 Body Mass Index (BMI) and at least one co-morbidity lose weight. ReShape vBloc™ Therapy, delivered by an FDA-approved pacemaker-like device called the ReShape vBloc System, is designed to help patients with a 40-45 kg/m2, or a 35-39.9 kg/m2 BMI and at least one co-morbidity feel full and eat less by intermittently blocking hunger signals on the vagus nerve. The ReShape Vest™ System is an investigational, minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach, emulating the gastric volume reduction effect of conventional weight-loss surgery, and is intended to enable rapid weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without permanently changing patient anatomy.

Investor Contact:

Scott Youngstrom

Chief Financial Officer

ReShape Lifesciences Inc.

949-429-6680 x106

syoungstrom@reshapelifesci.com

Debbie Kaster

Investor Relations

Gilmartin Group

415-937-5403

debbie@gilmartinir.com

SOURCE: ReShape Lifesciences Inc.