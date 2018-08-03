

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Telephone & Data Systems Inc (TDI) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $33 million, or $0.29 per share. This compares with $10 million, or $0.09 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.21 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.8% to $1.26 billion from $1.25 billion last year.



Telephone & Data Systems Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $33 Mln. vs. $10 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.29 vs. $0.09 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.21 -Revenue (Q2): $1.26 Bln vs. $1.25 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $5,055 - $5,205 Mln



