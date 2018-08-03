sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 03.08.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 590 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

22,07 Euro		+0,56
+2,60 %
WKN: A1JS1Q ISIN: US8794338298 Ticker-Symbol: TDA1 
Aktie:
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
TELEPHONE & DATA SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TELEPHONE & DATA SYSTEMS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TELEPHONE & DATA SYSTEMS INC
TELEPHONE & DATA SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TELEPHONE & DATA SYSTEMS INC22,07+2,60 %