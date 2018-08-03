

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its second quarter financial results today, Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) tightened its outlook for fiscal 2018 revenues and raised its forecast for full-year adjusted EBITDA.



For fiscal 2018, the company now projects total operating revenues of $5.055 billion to $5.205 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $1.145 billion to $1.275 billion.



Earlier, TDS forecast fiscal 2018 operating revenues in a range of $5.015 billion to $5.265 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $1.075 billion to $1.255 billion.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenues of $5.01 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



