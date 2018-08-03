Formel-1-Pilot Daniel Ricciardo verlässt das Red-Bull-Team zum Ende der laufenden Saison und wechselt zu Renault. Er werde damit Kollege von Nico Hülkenberg, teilte Renault am Freitag mit.

"It was probably one of the most difficult decisions to take in my career so far", ließ sich der Australier zitieren. "But I thought that it was time for me to take on a fresh and new challenge. I realise that there is a lot ahead in order to allow Renault to reach their target of competing at the highest level but I have been impressed by their progression in only two years, and I know that each time Renault has been in the sport they eventually won", sagte Ricciardo. Bis zum Ende der laufenden Saison fährt er noch für Red Bull.

In der Gesamtwertung ist er derzeit auf Rang fünf.